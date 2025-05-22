Wall Street today: US stocks mixed as Trump's tax bill clears House test

US stock indices opened mixed on Thursday after the House of Representatives cleared President Donald Trump's tax bill, which is expected to burden the country with trillions in debt.

At 09:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.70 points, or 0.17%, to 41,790.95, the S&P 500 lost 8.11 points, or 0.14%, to 5,836.38, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 28.91 points, or 0.15%, to 18,901.55.