Wall Street today: US stocks mixed as Trump's tax bill clears House test

At 09:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.70 points, or 0.17%, to 41,790.95, the S&P 500 lost 8.11 points, or 0.14%, to 5,836.38, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 28.91 points, or 0.15%, to 18,901.55.

Rajendra Saxena
Updated22 May 2025, 08:16 PM IST
US stock indices opened mixed on Thursday after the House of Representatives cleared President Donald Trump's tax bill, which is expected to burden the country with trillions in debt.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.8 points, or 0.23%, to 41763.68. The S&P 500 fell 3.3 points, or 0.06%, to 5841.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 15.4 points, or 0.08%, to 18888.048.

 
