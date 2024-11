US stocks were mixed on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rising, and the Dow Jones falling.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.7 points, or 0.27%, to 44,614.89. The S&P 500 rose 12.7 points, or 0.21%, to 6,000.03, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 54.2 points, or 0.28%, to 19,109.082.