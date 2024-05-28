Wall Street today: US stocks mixed, Dow Jones falls
The Dow Jones fell 0.10%, the S&P 500 rose 0.21%, the Nasdaq rose 0.40%
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Tuesday as investors are awaiting key inflation data later in the week.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.6 points, or 0.10%, to 39,028.99. The S&P 500 rose 11.2 points, or 0.21%, to 5,315.91, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 67.5 points, or 0.40%, to 16,988.315.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!