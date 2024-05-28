Wall Street today: US stocks mixed, Dow Jones falls

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Tuesday as investors are awaiting key inflation data later in the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.6 points, or 0.10%, to 39,028.99. The S&P 500 rose 11.2 points, or 0.21%, to 5,315.91, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 67.5 points, or 0.40%, to 16,988.315.

