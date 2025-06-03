Wall Street today: US stocks mostly flat as investors eye more updates on Trump tariffs

US stocks were mostly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited for more updates on President Donald Trump’s tariffs and how much they’re affecting the economy.

As of 9:35 AM Eastern time, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%.

BULLION Gold prices retreated on Tuesday on a rebound in the US dollar and profit-taking.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,356.75 an ounce as of 1125 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.5% to $3,381.30.