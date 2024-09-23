Wall Street today: US stocks mostly flat, Fed policymakers in focus

The Dow Jones fell 3.0 points, the S&P 500 rose 9.3 points, the Nasdaq rose 46.6 points

Rajendra Saxena
Published23 Sep 2024, 07:19 PM IST
US stocks were mostly flat on Monday as investors were focused on comments from Federal Reserve policymakers and economic data due this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.0 points, or 0.01%, to 42060.4. The S&P 500 rose 9.3 points, or 0.16%, to 5711.9, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.6 points, or 0.26%, to 17994.905.

