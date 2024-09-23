Wall Street today: US stocks mostly flat, Fed policymakers in focus

US stocks were mostly flat on Monday as investors were focused on comments from Federal Reserve policymakers and economic data due this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.0 points, or 0.01%, to 42060.4. The S&P 500 rose 9.3 points, or 0.16%, to 5711.9, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.6 points, or 0.26%, to 17994.905.