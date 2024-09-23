Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks mostly flat, Fed policymakers in focus

Wall Street today: US stocks mostly flat, Fed policymakers in focus

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones fell 3.0 points, the S&P 500 rose 9.3 points, the Nasdaq rose 46.6 points

Getty Images via AFP

US stocks were mostly flat on Monday as investors were focused on comments from Federal Reserve policymakers and economic data due this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.0 points, or 0.01%, to 42060.4. The S&P 500 rose 9.3 points, or 0.16%, to 5711.9, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.6 points, or 0.26%, to 17994.905.

