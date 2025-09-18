Subscribe

Wall Street today: US stocks mostly up on hopes of more Fed rate cuts, Intel soars 25% on Nvidia’s $5 bn investment deal

As of 9:35 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.8% higher.

Rajendra Saxena
Published18 Sep 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
US stocks mostly advanced on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve made its first rate cut of 2025.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.2 points, or 0.08%, to 46,056.55. The S&P 500 rose 26.5 points, or 0.40%, to 6,626.85​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 177.8 points, or 0.80%, to 22,439.111.

Tech shares jumped after US chipmaker Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel. The deal will see the two companies collaborate on developing custom data center and PC products, and resulted in Intel's stock soaring more than 25%.

Nvidia stock climbed 2.5%

On Wednesday the Federal Reserve made a quarter-point rate cut -- in line with market expectations -- as it flagged risks to the US labor market.

The US central bank also hinted that more rate cuts are likely on the way.

 
 
