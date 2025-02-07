Wall Street today: US stocks muted after jobs data

US stock indices opened flat on Friday after the latest jobs data.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.9 points, or 0.03%, to 44762.57. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 points, or 0.01%, to 6083.13​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.1 points, or 0.09%, to 19774.867.

The Labor Department data showed the United States added fewer jobs than expected in January while unemployment ticked down.

Total US employment rose by 143,000 jobs last month, significantly lower than the revised 307,000 figure in December.

Bullion Gold prices rose on Friday as escalating trade tensions between the US and China prompted investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold gained 0.6% to $2,873.63 per ounce as of 09:33 am ET (1433 GMT). US gold futures added 0.7% to $2,897.50.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $32.41 per ounce.

Crude oil Oil prices rose on Friday after new sanctions were imposed on Iran's crude exports.

Brent crude futures were up 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.71 a barrel at 1300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $71 a barrel.