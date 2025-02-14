Wall Street today: US stocks muted after mixed economic data, investors await clarity on reciprocal tariffs

US stock indices were muted on Friday after mixed economic data and as investors awaited more clarity on President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff plans.

On Thursday, Trump said his economics team will devise plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports, though the directive stopped short of imposing fresh tariffs.

At 9:40 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 44,711.17. The S&P 500 gained 4.61 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,119.68 and the Nasdaq Composite inched 4.47 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher to 19,950.12.

US retail sales fell 0.9 per cent in January from the prior month. The fall is bigger than expected as cold weather crimped consumer activity alongside wildfires in California.

Industrial output rose by 0.5 per cent in January, topping estimates as aircraft manufacturing continued to rebound following a strike at aviation giant Boeing.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.47 per cent from 4.54 per cent late on Thursday.

Gainers and losers Chip giant Nvidia’s stock added 1.4 per cent.

Airbnb shares jumped 12.3 per cent after the vacation home rentals company posted higher quarterly revenue.

Applied Materials stock dropped 6 per cent despite the company reporting stronger quarterly profit.