Wall Street today: S&P 500 and Dow Jones slip, Nasdaq edges higher

Wall Street stock indices were mixed on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record high levels in the previous session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10:15 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.1 per cent.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 44769.58. The S&P 500 fell 4.2 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6042.97, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.6 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 19364.343. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors were awaiting key economic data -- monthly jobs report -- this week that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy move.

AT&T stock gained 5 per cent after the company raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Tesla shares lost 1.4 per cent after a judge in Delaware late Monday reaffirmed a previous ruling that the electric car maker must revoke Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.17 per cent from 4.20 per cent late on Monday.

Bullion Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday on weak US dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,640.16 per ounce by 1242 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $2,662.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spot silver added 1.1 per cent to $30.82 per ounce.