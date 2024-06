US stocks were muted on Thursday after weak labor market data.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.07 points, or 0.05%, to 38,825.40. The S&P 500 was higher by 3.77 points, or 0.07%, at 5,357.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.97 points, or 0.10%, to 17,204.87.

Chip maker Nvidia gained 0.8%, after crossing $3 trillion in market valuation in the previous session.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!