Wall Street today: US stocks muted after weak labour data

US stocks were muted on Thursday after weak labor market data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.07 points, or 0.05%, to 38,825.40. The S&P 500 was higher by 3.77 points, or 0.07%, at 5,357.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.97 points, or 0.10%, to 17,204.87.

Chip maker Nvidia gained 0.8%, after crossing $3 trillion in market valuation in the previous session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

