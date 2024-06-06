Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks muted after weak labour data

Wall Street today: US stocks muted after weak labour data

Livemint

The Dow Jones rose 0.05%, the S&P 500 was higher 0.07%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.10%

Getty Images via AFP

US stocks were muted on Thursday after weak labor market data.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.07 points, or 0.05%, to 38,825.40. The S&P 500 was higher by 3.77 points, or 0.07%, at 5,357.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.97 points, or 0.10%, to 17,204.87.

Chip maker Nvidia gained 0.8%, after crossing $3 trillion in market valuation in the previous session.

