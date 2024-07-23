Wall Street today: US stocks muted ahead of earnings from Alphabet, Tesla

The Dow Jones rose 0.07%, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.02%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.14%

Rajendra Saxena
Published23 Jul 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Trade Now
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices were muted on Tuesday ahead of Big Tech earnings from Alphabet and Tesla.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.29 points, or 0.07%, to 40,443.73. The S&P 500 was higher by 0.89 points, or 0.02%, at 5,565.30, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.83 points, or 0.14%, to 17,982.74.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
3.4 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
100

2 of 7Read Full Story
51.25%

3 of 7Read Full Story
2

4 of 7Read Full Story
23%

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.2 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
$50 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 07:28 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks muted ahead of earnings from Alphabet, Tesla

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.50
03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-11.1 (-3.55%)

Tata Steel

160.05
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Tata Power

416.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-7.9 (-1.86%)

NTPC

382.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Network 18 Media & Investments

85.30
03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
7.2 (9.22%)

Asahi India Glass

699.50
03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
55.15 (8.56%)

CE Info Systems

2,455.50
03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
193.45 (8.55%)

Borosil Renewables

518.25
03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
39.35 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,195.00-315.00
    Chennai
    75,122.00-535.00
    Delhi
    75,048.00-169.00
    Kolkata
    75,561.00417.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue