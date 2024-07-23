Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks muted ahead of earnings from Alphabet, Tesla

Wall Street today: US stocks muted ahead of earnings from Alphabet, Tesla

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.07%, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.02%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.14%

Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices were muted on Tuesday ahead of Big Tech earnings from Alphabet and Tesla.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.29 points, or 0.07%, to 40,443.73. The S&P 500 was higher by 0.89 points, or 0.02%, at 5,565.30, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.83 points, or 0.14%, to 17,982.74.

