Major US stock indices were muted on Friday, with investors staying cautious ahead of economic data.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.3 points, or 0.07%, to 44,533.75. The S&P 500 rose 2.7 points, or 0.04%, to 6,121.43​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 33.4 points, or 0.17%, to 20,087.105.