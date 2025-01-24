Major US stock indices were muted on Friday, with investors staying cautious ahead of economic data.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.3 points, or 0.07%, to 44,533.75. The S&P 500 rose 2.7 points, or 0.04%, to 6,121.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 33.4 points, or 0.17%, to 20,087.105.
Boeing’s stock dropped after the planemaker issued a quarterly profit warning.
