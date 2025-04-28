Wall Street today: US stocks muted ahead of key economic data, Big Tech earnings

US stock indices opened slightly higher on Monday, ahead of key economic data and earnings from some big tech companies.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.2 points, or 0.15%, to 40,171.74. The S&P 500 rose 4.0 points, or 0.07%, to 5,529.22​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 8.0 points, or 0.05%, to 17,390.928.

Bullion

Gold prices fell for a second straight session on Monday as US-China trade tensions eased.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $3,297.10 an ounce as of 09:27 AM ET (1327 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,307.80.