Wall Street today: US stocks muted ahead of key economic data, Big Tech earnings

The Dow Jones rose 0.15%, the S&P 500 rose 0.07%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.05%

Rajendra Saxena
Published28 Apr 2025, 07:30 PM IST
REUTERS

US stock indices opened slightly higher on Monday, ahead of key economic data and earnings from some big tech companies.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.2 points, or 0.15%, to 40,171.74. The S&P 500 rose 4.0 points, or 0.07%, to 5,529.22​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 8.0 points, or 0.05%, to 17,390.928.

Bullion

Gold prices fell for a second straight session on Monday as US-China trade tensions eased.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $3,297.10 an ounce as of 09:27 AM ET (1327 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,307.80.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $33.04, platinum gained 1.8% to $988.90 and palladium added 0.8% to $956.35.

 
First Published:28 Apr 2025, 07:30 PM IST
