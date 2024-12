US stocks were muted on Monday, as a stopgap government funding bill averted a partial shutdown.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.8 points, or 0.09%, to 42800.49. The S&P 500 rose 9.4 points, or 0.16%, to 5940.25, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 68.5 points, or 0.35%, to 19641.05.