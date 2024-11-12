Wall Street today: US stocks muted as investors await key economic data

The Dow Jones rose 0.15%, the S&P 500 rose 0.04%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05%

Rajendra Saxena
Published12 Nov 2024, 08:17 PM IST
AP
AP

US stocks were muted on Tuesday as investors were awaiting the key economic data such as inflation and retail sales due later in the week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.1 points, or 0.15%, to 44,359.21. The S&P 500 rose 2.3 points, or 0.04%, to 6,003.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.9 points, or 0.05%, to 19,289.814. 

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,099.00
03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
35.6 (0.44%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

