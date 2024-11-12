Wall Street today: US stocks muted as investors await key economic data
The Dow Jones rose 0.15%, the S&P 500 rose 0.04%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05%
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
US stocks were muted on Tuesday as investors were awaiting the key economic data such as inflation and retail sales due later in the week.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.1 points, or 0.15%, to 44,359.21. The S&P 500 rose 2.3 points, or 0.04%, to 6,003.6, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.9 points, or 0.05%, to 19,289.814.