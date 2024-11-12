Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks muted as investors await key economic data

Wall Street today: US stocks muted as investors await key economic data

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.15%, the S&P 500 rose 0.04%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05%

AP

US stocks were muted on Tuesday as investors were awaiting the key economic data such as inflation and retail sales due later in the week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.1 points, or 0.15%, to 44,359.21. The S&P 500 rose 2.3 points, or 0.04%, to 6,003.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.9 points, or 0.05%, to 19,289.814.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.