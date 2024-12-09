Wall Street today: US stocks muted as investors eye inflation data

US stock indices were muted on Monday as investors awaited a key inflation report this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.5 points, or 0.01%, to 44,637.97. The S&P 500 fell 7.3 points, or 0.12%, to 6,083.01, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.7 points, or 0.18%, to 19,824.09.