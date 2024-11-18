Wall Street today: US stocks mixed as investors eye Nvidia earnings, Tesla surges over 7%

The Dow Jones fell 35.21 points, the S&P 500 rose 5.59 points, the Nasdaq gained 44.44 points

Rajendra Saxena
Updated18 Nov 2024, 09:28 PM IST
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding at 4.45%, where it was late on Friday. AFP
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding at 4.45%, where it was late on Friday. AFP

US stocks were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited crucial earnings especially from chip giant Nvidia and on lingering concerns that the Federal Reserve is not in a rush to cut interest rates further.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.21 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 43,409.78, the S&P 500 rose 5.59 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 5,876.21 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.44 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 18,724.56.

Nvidia, slated to declare third quarter earnings on Wednesday, fell 2.8 per cent after a report said its new AI chips were overheating in servers.

Among top gainers, Tesla stock surged 7.5 per cent on a report that the Trump administration hopes to ease regulations on self-driving vehicles.

Moderna shares rose 1.3 per cent.

Megacap stocks Alphabet rose 0.7 per cent and Apple added 0.6 per cent.

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell more than 4 per cent each.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding at 4.45 per cent, where it was late on Friday.

 

Bitcoin rebounded on Monday from its biggest two-day retreat.

The cryptocurrency fell almost 3 per cent over Saturday and Sunday before rising back to $90,237 as of 12:11 p.m. Monday in London. 

Crude oil

Oil prices edged up on Monday after fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensified over the weekend.

Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $71.66 a barrel at 1357 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $67.52 a barrel, up 50 cents, or 0.75 per cent.

 

Bullion

Gold prices rebounded on Monday, with gains driven by a pause in the US dollar's rally.

Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $2,593.32 per ounce by 1206 GMT. US gold futures were up 1.1 per cent at $2,597.80.

Spot silver rose 1.8 per cent to $30.74 per ounce.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks mixed as investors eye Nvidia earnings, Tesla surges over 7%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

141.30
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
3.3 (2.39%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.10
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-2.95 (-1.05%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.10
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.52%)

Tata Power share price

404.75
03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
0.1 (0.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

DCM Shriram share price

1,324.45
03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
21.6 (1.66%)
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat State Petronet share price

324.25
03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-26.6 (-7.58%)

Gujarat Gas Company share price

453.05
03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-33.15 (-6.82%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,131.35
03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-206.8 (-6.2%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

933.30
03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-56.5 (-5.71%)
More from Top Losers

Godrej Industries share price

1,013.55
03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
84.95 (9.15%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.90
03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
20.1 (9.14%)

Sammaan Capital share price

144.60
03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
9.65 (7.15%)

Swan Energy share price

545.50
03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
34.3 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,661.00-10.00
    Delhi
    75,813.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.