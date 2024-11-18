The Dow Jones fell 35.21 points, the S&P 500 rose 5.59 points, the Nasdaq gained 44.44 points

US stocks were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited crucial earnings especially from chip giant Nvidia and on lingering concerns that the Federal Reserve is not in a rush to cut interest rates further.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.21 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 43,409.78, the S&P 500 rose 5.59 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 5,876.21 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.44 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 18,724.56.

Nvidia, slated to declare third quarter earnings on Wednesday, fell 2.8 per cent after a report said its new AI chips were overheating in servers.

Among top gainers, Tesla stock surged 7.5 per cent on a report that the Trump administration hopes to ease regulations on self-driving vehicles.

Moderna shares rose 1.3 per cent.

Megacap stocks Alphabet rose 0.7 per cent and Apple added 0.6 per cent.

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell more than 4 per cent each.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding at 4.45 per cent, where it was late on Friday.



Bitcoin rebounded on Monday from its biggest two-day retreat.

The cryptocurrency fell almost 3 per cent over Saturday and Sunday before rising back to $90,237 as of 12:11 p.m. Monday in London.

Crude oil Oil prices edged up on Monday after fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensified over the weekend.

Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $71.66 a barrel at 1357 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $67.52 a barrel, up 50 cents, or 0.75 per cent.

Bullion Gold prices rebounded on Monday, with gains driven by a pause in the US dollar's rally.

Spot gold rose 1.3 per cent to $2,593.32 per ounce by 1206 GMT. US gold futures were up 1.1 per cent at $2,597.80.