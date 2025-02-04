Wall Street Today: US stocks open flat amid China’s response to Trump tariffs; Nvidia up 3.19%

Wall Street Today: Stock markets in the United States opened flat on Tuesday, February 4, as investors remained cautious and low on risk-taking amid China's stance of retaliation against the new trade restrictions and tariffs by the US President Donald Trump's administration, reported the news agency Reuters.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets for the United States opened marginally higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.11% at 44,469.46 points, compared to 44,544.66 points at the previous day's trading close.

Dow Jones stocks After the index opened flat on Tuesday, the top gainers in the early trading session were Nvidia Corp., Chevron Corp., Nike Inc., Amazon.com, 3M Co., Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell International Inc., Apple Inc., Walt Disney Co., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., Walmart Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Boeing Co., Cisco Systems inc., Amgen Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., and Coca Cola Co.

McDonald's Corp., Walt Disney Co., Coca-Cola Co., International Business Machines Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Home Depot Inc., American Express Co., Visa Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Merck & Co. Inc., were among the top losers in the early session, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 index opened 0.06% higher at 5,998.14 points, compared to 5,994.57 points at the previous market close. The index was trading 0.56% higher at the early market session.

Palantir Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Valero Energy Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fox Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., and Cummins Inc. were the top gainers in the early market session.

While Estee Launder Cos., Merck & Co Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Ball Corp., KKR & Co Inc., Clorox Co., Dominion Energy Inc., Centene Corp., Willis Towers Watson Plc., and Archer Daniels Midland Co. were among the top losers in the early session.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.06% on the US market and opened at 19,422.17 points, compared to 19,391.96 points at the previous market close.

Volcon Inc., Capitvision Inc., GlucoTrack Inc., Quantum Biopharma Ltd., Evaxion Biotech, Flexsteel Industries Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Hub Cyber Security Ltd., Achilles Therapeutics Plc., and Exagen Inc. were among the top gainers, according to Marketwatch early sessions data.

Omega Therapeutics Inc., Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viracta Therapeutics Inc., Cyngn Inc., Twin Hospitality Group Inc., E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd, HCW Biologics Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., and MDJM Ltd were among the top losers on Tuesday in the early session.

