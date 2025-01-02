The US stock markets opened higher on the first trading session of 2025, after the New Year break on January 2, as investors eye a fresh political landscape and more interest rate cuts to fuel the nation's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.27% to open at 42,660.09 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% and opened at 5,903.26 points​, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.48% to open at 19,403.9 points on Wall Street today.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares dropped more than 7 per cent to $375.78 at the US market open today due to low delivery data posted by the company.