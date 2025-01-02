Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street Today: US stocks open higher after markets reopen post New Year; Tesla shares down 7% on low delivery data

Wall Street Today: US stocks open higher after markets reopen post New Year; Tesla shares down 7% on low delivery data

Anubhav Mukherjee

Wall Street Today: US stock markets opened higher on Thursday, January 2, after the New Year break as investors remain optimistic about the US economy. Tesla shares lost 7% after the market opened due to low annual delivery data.  

Wall Street Today: Tesla shares were down 7 per cent on low delivery data; US indices opened higher after the New Year break.

The US stock markets opened higher on the first trading session of 2025, after the New Year break on January 2, as investors eye a fresh political landscape and more interest rate cuts to fuel the nation's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.27% to open at 42,660.09 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% and opened at 5,903.26 points​, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.48% to open at 19,403.9 points on Wall Street today.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares dropped more than 7 per cent to $375.78 at the US market open today due to low delivery data posted by the company.

(…stay tuned for more inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
