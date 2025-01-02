Wall Street Today: US stock markets opened higher on Thursday, January 2, after the New Year break as investors remain optimistic about the US economy. Tesla shares lost 7% after the market opened due to low annual delivery data.

The US stock markets opened higher on the first trading session of 2025, after the New Year break on January 2, as investors eye a fresh political landscape and more interest rate cuts to fuel the nation's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.27% to open at 42,660.09 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% and opened at 5,903.26 points​, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.48% to open at 19,403.9 points on Wall Street today.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares dropped more than 7 per cent to $375.78 at the US market open today due to low delivery data posted by the company.