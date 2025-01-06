Wall Street Today: The US stock markets opened higher on January 6, as investors remain optimistic about the artificial intelligence technology fueling the tech stock gain on Monday.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets for the United States opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.24 per cent to open at 42,835.52 points, compared to 42,732.13 points at the previous market close.

Dow Jones stocks As the index opened high due to investor optimism, the top gainers for the early trading session were Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., Chevron Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Co.. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., 3M Co., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Home Depot Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Boeing Co., Salesforce Inc., American Express Co., and International Business Machines Corp.

Honeywell International Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., McDonald's Corp., Amgen Inc., Nike Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co., Visa Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Procter & Gamble Co. were among the top losers in the early session, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 index opened 0.68 per cent higher at 5,982.81 points, compared to 5,942.47 points at the previous market close. The index was trading over 1 per cent in early trading session.

Micron Technologies Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Teradyne Inc., Lam Research Corp., First Solar Inc., KLA Corp., Align Technologies Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Nvidia Corp., and GE Vernova Inc. were the top gainers in the early market session.

Companies like Axon Enterprise Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., Dominion Energy Inc., General Mills Inc., Sempra., Clorox Co., Eversource Energy., Ameren Corp., Cboe Global Markets Inc. were among the top losers in the early session.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.17 per cent to open at 19,851.99 points, compared to 19,621.68 points at the previous marker close. The index edged close to a 2 per cent rally in the early session.

Boxlight Corp., Scisparc Ltd., Magic Empire Global Ltd., Guardforce AI Co. Ltd., Arbe Robotics Ltd., Energous Corp., Founder Group Ltd., Ainos Inc., Sagimet Biosciences Inc., and PTL Ltd were among the top gainers on early Nasdaq.

While BioLine RX Ltd., Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, GlucoTrack Inc., Luna Innovations Inc., Aclarion Inc., BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., N2OFF Inc., mF International Ltd., CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc., and ClearOne Inc., were among the top laggards, according to Marketwatch early sessions data.