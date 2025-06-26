Wall Street Today: US stocks open higher as investors focus on rate cut bets as Trump picks Powell's replacement
At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24% to 43,084.07 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.33% to open at 6,112.09 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.44% to open at 20,062.187 points at the opening bell on Thursday, 26 June 2025.
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.