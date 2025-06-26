Wall Street Today: US stocks open higher as investors focus on rate cut bets as Trump picks Powell's replacement

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24% to 43,084.07 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.33% to open at 6,112.09 points​, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.44% to open at 20,062.187 points at the opening bell on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

