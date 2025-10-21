Wall Street today: US stocks pause rally to digest earnings wave

US stock indices began the day cautiously on Tuesday, pausing their momentum from the prior session's strong rally while market participants sifted through a large volume of corporate earnings reports.

At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.17 points, or 0.03%, to 46,719.75. The S&P 500 gained 2.85 points, or 0.04%, to 6,737.98, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 9.71 points, or 0.04%, to 22,980.83.