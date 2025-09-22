Wall Street today: US stocks retreat amid worries over Trump's visa policies

US stocks pulled back on Monday after a rally to record highs last week.

Investor sentiment was dimmed by worries surrounding US President Donald Trump's visa policies.

On Friday, Trump ordered a $100,000 fee on new H-1B skilled worker visas, widely used by tech companies whose hefty artificial intelligence investments have helped to fuel a stock market boom.

Market Performance as of 9:57 AM Eastern Time: S&P 500: Dipped 0.1% to 6,654.28

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 0.2% to 46,206.69

Down 0.2% to 46,206.69 Nasdaq Composite: Virtually unchanged, dropping 0.11% to 22,606.592 At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.6 points, or 0.23%, to 46,206.69. The S&P 500 fell 10.1 points, or 0.15%, to 6,654.28, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.9 points, or 0.11%, to 22,606.592

The three major indices ended last week at record high after the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut of 2025..

Bond Market: The yield on the 10-year Treasury declined to 4.13% from 4.14% on Friday. Notable Stock Movements Metsera stock surged 61.9% after Pfizer announced a deal to acquire the company and its pipeline of potential obesity medicines for $4.9 billion.

Pfizer stock rose 3.1% following the acquisition news.

Coinbase Global shares fell 2.2% amid broader crypto market weakness.

Anywhere Real Estate shares climbed 55.6% after Compass announced its acquisition of the company, which owns brands like Coldwell Banker and Corcoran.

Oracle stock rose 0.7% after the software giant announced that Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia would serve as co-chief executives. BULLION: Gold hits all-time high On Monday, gold prices reached an all-time high, driven by persistent safe-haven demand and increased hopes for further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

As of 09:53 AM ET (1132 GMT), spot gold rose 1% to $3,718.71 per ounce. It touched a new high of $3,728.22 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery added 1.3% to $3,752.60.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.8% to $43.44 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $1,398.94, while palladium surged 3% to $1,183.93.

Oil prices fall amid oversupply worries Crude oil prices dropped on Monday as concerns over a global oversupply outweighed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Oversupply concerns were a key driver, highlighted by Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, increasing its oil exports.

Geopolitical events, including Western nations recognizing State of Palestine and Russian fighter jets entering Estonian airspace, did not result in immediate oil supply disruptions.