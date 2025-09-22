Wall Street today: US stocks retreat amid worries over Trump's visa policies

As of 9:57 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was virtually unchanged

Updated22 Sep 2025, 07:58 PM IST
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury declined to 4.13% from 4.14% on Friday.
US stocks pulled back on Monday after a rally to record highs last week.

Investor sentiment was dimmed by worries surrounding US President Donald Trump's visa policies.

On Friday, Trump ordered a $100,000 fee on new H-1B skilled worker visas, widely used by tech companies whose hefty artificial intelligence investments have helped to fuel a stock market boom.

Market Performance as of 9:57 AM Eastern Time:

S&P 500: Dipped 0.1% to 6,654.28

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 0.2% to 46,206.69
  • Nasdaq Composite: Virtually unchanged, dropping 0.11% to 22,606.592

The three major indices ended last week at record high after the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut of 2025..

Bond Market:

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury declined to 4.13% from 4.14% on Friday.

Notable Stock Movements

  • Metsera stock surged 61.9% after Pfizer announced a deal to acquire the company and its pipeline of potential obesity medicines for $4.9 billion.
  • Pfizer stock rose 3.1% following the acquisition news.
  • Coinbase Global shares fell 2.2% amid broader crypto market weakness.
  • Anywhere Real Estate shares climbed 55.6% after Compass announced its acquisition of the company, which owns brands like Coldwell Banker and Corcoran.
  • Oracle stock rose 0.7% after the software giant announced that Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia would serve as co-chief executives.

BULLION: Gold hits all-time high

On Monday, gold prices reached an all-time high, driven by persistent safe-haven demand and increased hopes for further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

As of 09:53 AM ET (1132 GMT), spot gold rose 1% to $3,718.71 per ounce. It touched a new high of $3,728.22 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery added 1.3% to $3,752.60.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.8% to $43.44 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $1,398.94, while palladium surged 3% to $1,183.93.

Oil prices fall amid oversupply worries

Crude oil prices dropped on Monday as concerns over a global oversupply outweighed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Oversupply concerns were a key driver, highlighted by Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, increasing its oil exports.

Geopolitical events, including Western nations recognizing State of Palestine and Russian fighter jets entering Estonian airspace, did not result in immediate oil supply disruptions.

Brent crude oil futures dipped 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $66.13 a barrel by 1340 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude contract for October , expiring on Monday, was at $62.01 a barrel, down 67 cents, or 1%.

