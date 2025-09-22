Wall Street today: US stocks retreat amid worries over Trump's visa policies

US stocks pulled back on Monday after a rally to record highs last week.
Investor sentiment was dimmed by worries surrounding US President Donald Trump's visa policies.
On Friday, Trump ordered a $100,000 fee on new H-1B skilled worker visas, widely used by tech companies whose hefty artificial intelligence investments have helped to fuel a stock market boom.
S&P 500: Dipped 0.1% to 6,654.28
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.6 points, or 0.23%, to 46,206.69. The S&P 500 fell 10.1 points, or 0.15%, to 6,654.28, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.9 points, or 0.11%, to 22,606.592
The three major indices ended last week at record high after the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut of 2025..
On Monday, gold prices reached an all-time high, driven by persistent safe-haven demand and increased hopes for further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
As of 09:53 AM ET (1132 GMT), spot gold rose 1% to $3,718.71 per ounce. It touched a new high of $3,728.22 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for December delivery added 1.3% to $3,752.60.
Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.8% to $43.44 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $1,398.94, while palladium surged 3% to $1,183.93.
Crude oil prices dropped on Monday as concerns over a global oversupply outweighed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
Oversupply concerns were a key driver, highlighted by Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, increasing its oil exports.
Geopolitical events, including Western nations recognizing State of Palestine and Russian fighter jets entering Estonian airspace, did not result in immediate oil supply disruptions.
Brent crude oil futures dipped 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $66.13 a barrel by 1340 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude contract for October , expiring on Monday, was at $62.01 a barrel, down 67 cents, or 1%.