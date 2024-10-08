Wall Street today: US stocks rise after sharp selloff

  • As of 9:35 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was 0.4% higher, the Dow Jones was up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.6% higher

Rajendra Saxena
Published8 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 4.05% from 4.03% late on Monday.
The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 4.05% from 4.03% late on Monday.(Getty Images via AFP)

US stocks rose on Tuesday, after a sharp selloff in the previous session as investors turned their focus to the third quarter earnings and key consumer price inflation data due later this week.

As of 9:35 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was 0.4 per cent higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.6 per cent higher.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.4 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 42022.65. The S&P 500 rose 23.2 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 5719.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 94.0 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 18017.929.

On Monday, all three major indices had tumbled roughly 1 per cent as Treasury yields surged and on escalating Middle East tensions.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 4.05 per cent from 4.03 per cent late on Monday. The 2-year yield edged down to 3.98 per cent from 3.99 per cent.

PepsiCo stock wavered between modest gains and losses after it delivered stronger profit for the third quarter.

Shares of Caterpillar dropped 2.5 per cent.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, breaking a five-day run of gains.

Brent crude futures were down $2.29, or 2.83 per cent, to $78.64 per barrel at 1315 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down $2.28, or 2.96 per cent, to $74.86 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,639.13 per ounce by 9:53 am ET (1353 GMT). US gold futures lost 0.3 per cent to $2,658.00.

Spot silver lost 1.9 per cent to $31.13 per ounce.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
