Wall Street today: US stocks rise after Trump pauses tariffs on EU

Wall Street’s key stock indices opened higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump dialed back his threat of tariffs on European Union imports.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.0 points, or 0.59%, to 41849.04. The S&P 500 rose 51.3 points, or 0.88%, to 5854.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 277.2 points, or 1.48%, to 19014.436.