Wall Street today: US stocks rally after Trump softens tone against China, Broadcom soars 10% on OpenAI deal

US stocks edged higher and clawed back significant losses on Monday after President Donald Trump’s softer tone eased worries over renewed US-China trade tensions.

As of 10:45 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 jumped 1.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.8% higher.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 218.9 points, or 0.48%, to 45,698.46. The S&P 500 rose 70.0 points, or 1.07%, to 6,622.53, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 374.2 points, or 1.69%, to 2,2578.674.

On Friday, the US stocks plummeted after President Trump announced he was considering a "massive increase of tariffs" on Chinese imports. This re-escalation of trade tensions wiped out billions in market value.

Trump posted on social media on Sunday saying: "Don't worry about China, it will all be fine!" And "The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!"

Gainers and Losers Broadcom stock jumped 10.2% after the chip company announced a collaboration with OpenAI.

Fastenal shares tumbled 6.4% after the maker of fasteners and safety supplies reported a quarterly profit.

Bullion Market Gold prices hit another record high on Monday amid renewed US tariff threats against China.

Silver also jumped to an all-time peak, tracking gold's rally.

As of 1215 GMT, spot gold edged up 1.4% to $4,075.29 per ounce, after hitting a record of $4,084.75/oz earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery surged 2.4% to $4,094.90.

In other metals, spot silver jumped 2.4% to $51.48/oz, after hitting a record high of $51.70/oz. Platinum gained 3.9% to $1,649.49 and palladium added 2.7% to $1,443.08.

Crude Oil Oil prices saw a healthy rebound on Monday, recovering from five-month lows recorded during the previous trading session, as investors shifted their focus to the potential for high-level talks between the leaders of the United States and China. Such discussions are anticipated to alleviate global trade tensions, which have weighed heavily on crude demand forecasts.