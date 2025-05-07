Wall Street today: US stocks gain ahead of Fed rate decision, Walt Disney soars 10%, Uber sinks 6%

US stock indices edged higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day and on hopes of de-escalation in trade tensions with China.
At 09:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.20 points, or 0.54%, to 41,050.20, the S&P 500 gained 18.42 points, or 0.33%, to 5,625.33, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.41 points, or 0.25%, to 17,733.07.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.1 points, or 0.31%, to 40,956.08. The S&P 500 rose 7.3 points, or 0.13%, to 5,614.18, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 17.2 points, or 0.10%, to 17,706.827.
Trump administration on Tuesday said that representatives of the US and China would meet over the weekend in Switzerland for trade talks.
Shares of The Walt Disney Co. soared 10.4% after the company beat Wall Street’s quarterly profit estimates and added more than a million streaming subscribers.
Super Micro Computer stock fell 4.43% after the chip company reported earnings short of forecasts.
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices shares surged 2.2% after the firm forecast second quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.
Uber stock sank 6% after the ride-hailing company missed quarterly revenue estimates.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike slipped 3.9%.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.