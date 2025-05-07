Wall Street today: US stocks gain ahead of Fed rate decision, Walt Disney soars 10%, Uber sinks 6%

US stock indices edged higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day and on hopes of de-escalation in trade tensions with China.

At 09:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.20 points, or 0.54%, to 41,050.20, the S&P 500 gained 18.42 points, or 0.33%, to 5,625.33, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.41 points, or 0.25%, to 17,733.07.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.1 points, or 0.31%, to 40,956.08. The S&P 500 rose 7.3 points, or 0.13%, to 5,614.18, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 17.2 points, or 0.10%, to 17,706.827.

Trump administration on Tuesday said that representatives of the US and China would meet over the weekend in Switzerland for trade talks.

Gainers and Losers Shares of The Walt Disney Co. soared 10.4% after the company beat Wall Street’s quarterly profit estimates and added more than a million streaming subscribers.

Super Micro Computer stock fell 4.43% after the chip company reported earnings short of forecasts.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices shares surged 2.2% after the firm forecast second quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Uber stock sank 6% after the ride-hailing company missed quarterly revenue estimates.