US stock indices opened higher on Tuesday, as investors’ focus shifts on President Donald Trump's executive orders on energy and immigration, while awaiting his trade policy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.8 points, or 0.09%, to 43,528.65. The S&P 500 rose 17.5 points, or 0.29%, to 6,014.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.53%, to 19,734.391.