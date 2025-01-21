US stock indices opened higher on Tuesday, as investors’ focus shifts on President Donald Trump's executive orders on energy and immigration, while awaiting his trade policy.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.8 points, or 0.09%, to 43,528.65. The S&P 500 rose 17.5 points, or 0.29%, to 6,014.12, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 104.2 points, or 0.53%, to 19,734.391.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.