Wall Street today: US stocks rise as investors eye inflation data

Wall Street: US stocks rose on Monday, following last week's gains, with investors awaiting inflation data this week.

The inflation data – Consumer Price Index (CPI) – is due on Wednesday.

On the same day, the US retail sales data will also be released.

Both, inflation and retail sales data have the potential to influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

At 09:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.08 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 39,580.92, the S&P 500 gained 3.32 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 5,226.28 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.76 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 16,354.63.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.4 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 39,591.28. The S&P 500 rose 10.4 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 5,233.08, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 59.4 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 16,400.307.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.46 per cent from 4.50 per cent late on Friday.

Shares of Alphabet dropped 2.2 per cent as Microsoft-backed OpenAI is set to announce its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search product later in the day.

Apple stock gained 1 per cent after a report on Friday said the tech giant had closed in on an agreement with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to use the startup's technology on the iPhone.

SoftBank Group-backed Arm Holdings climbed 5 per cent after Nikkei Asia reported that the chip designer is planning to develop AI chips and could launch the first products in 2025.

Crude oil Oil prices edged higher on Monday on signs that the US Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Brent crude futures were up 55 cents at $83.34 a barrel by 1239 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 62 cents to $78.88.

Bullion Gold prices fell on Monday as investors awaited key US inflation data.

Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $2,344.53 per ounce by 1204 GMT. US gold futures lost about 1 per cent to $2,350.80.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $28.27 per ounce.

