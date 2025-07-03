Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as job data exceeds market expectations amid Trump tariff concerns

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published3 Jul 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow rose as job data exceeds market expectations amid Trump tariff concerns. 

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18%, at the open to 44,565.75 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.31% to open at 6,246.46 points​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.51% to open at 20,497.663. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

