Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as job data exceeds market expectations amid Trump tariff concerns

Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow rose as job data exceeds market expectations amid Trump tariff concerns.
At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18%, at the open to 44,565.75 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.31% to open at 6,246.46 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.51% to open at 20,497.663.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
