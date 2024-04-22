Wall Street today: US stocks rise as Middle East tensions ease

At 9:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.12 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.36 per cent, the Nasdaq rose 0.72 per cent

US stocks rose on Monday after steep losses in the previous session as the tensions in the Middle East eased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 38,031.25, the S&P 500 was up 18.13 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 4,985.36, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 109.81 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 15,391.82.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.5 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 38,116.89. The S&P 500 rose 20.1 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 4,987.33, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 114.1 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 15,396.13.

Shares of megacaps edged higher, with Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple rising between 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Nvidia rebounded 2.8 per cent, after a 10 per cent plunge in the last session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tensions in the Middle East eased as Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that Tehran was probing an overnight attack, adding that so far a link to Israel had not been proven.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!