Wall Street today: US stocks rise as Treasury yields ease, Nasdaq surges over 1%

Wall Street stocks rose on Friday, as Treasury yields eased and investors looked ahead to Big Tech earnings next week.

As of 10:11 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 per cent.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.2 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 42,477.51. The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,826.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 97.1 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 18,512.577.

Next week, quarter results from Apple, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

Capri Holdings, owner of the Versace and Jimmy Choo, lost almost half its value after a court halted acquisition of the company by Coach handbags maker Tapestry.

Tapestry shares rallied 14.2 per cent.

Capital One Financial shares jumped 8.6 per cent after beating Wall Street’s third quarter forecasts.

Ugg footwear maker Deckers Outdoor stock gained 12.7 per cent after raising its financial forecast for the year.

Crude oil Oil prices ticked higher on Friday, amid simmering tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $75.14 a barrel by 1214 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 77 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $70.96.

Bullion Gold prices fell on Friday on profit booking after a recent rally.

Spot gold eased 0.4 per cent to $2,724.50 per ounce by 1159 GMT.