Wall Street today: US stocks rise as Treasury yields ease, Nasdaq surges over 1%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated25 Oct 2024, 08:10 PM IST
REUTERS
REUTERS

Wall Street stocks rose on Friday, as Treasury yields eased and investors looked ahead to Big Tech earnings next week.

As of 10:11 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 per cent.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.2 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 42,477.51. The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,826.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 97.1 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 18,512.577.

Next week, quarter results from Apple, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

Capri Holdings, owner of the Versace and Jimmy Choo, lost almost half its value after a court halted acquisition of the company by Coach handbags maker Tapestry.

Tapestry shares rallied 14.2 per cent.

Capital One Financial shares jumped 8.6 per cent after beating Wall Street’s third quarter forecasts.

Ugg footwear maker Deckers Outdoor stock gained 12.7 per cent after raising its financial forecast for the year.

Crude oil

Oil prices ticked higher on Friday, amid simmering tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $75.14 a barrel by 1214 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 77 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $70.96.

Bullion

Gold prices fell on Friday on profit booking after a recent rally.

Spot gold eased 0.4 per cent to $2,724.50 per ounce by 1159 GMT.

Spot silver, which hit a 12-year-high of $34.87 earlier this week, fell 1.4 per cent to $33.23 per ounce.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,145.90
03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
21.4 (1.9%)

Coforge share price

7,730.80
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
31.85 (0.41%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,252.95
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-41.35 (-1.8%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

