Wall Street today: US stocks rise on Election Day, poll outcome uncertainty prevails

  • The Dow Jones rose 0.10 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.17 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.39 per cent

Rajendra Saxena
Published5 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
People pass the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District on Tuesday.
People pass the New York Stock Exchange in New York’s Financial District on Tuesday.(AP)

US stocks rose on Tuesday, as investors awaited the outcome of the tightly contested presidential election and other potentially market-rattling events this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.9 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 41835.49. The S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 5722.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 70.7 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 18250.707.

Also Read | Wall Street week ahead: All eyes on US presidential election, Fed rate decision

Investors are concerned about the uncertainty about the election outcome as it may not be known for days or weeks as officials count all the votes.

Another potential factor for volatility, the Federal Reserve will be meeting on interest rates later this week.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose 0.2 per cent before the opening bell.

Also Read | Michigan, Wisconsin US Election Results: Who will win in swing states?

Boeing shares gained by 0.1 per cent after its factory workers, who had been on strike, voted to accept the planemaker’s latest contract offer.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.31 per cent from 4.29 per cent late on Monday. 

Crude oil

Oil prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday after rising more than 2 per cent in the previous session as OPEC delayed plans to hike production in December.

Brent crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $75.53 a barrel by 1226 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.94 a barrel, up 47 cents, or 0.7 per cent.

 

Also Read | Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona US Polls LIVE: Arizona, Nevada count may stretch

Bullion

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as market participants braced for the outcome of the US election.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,739.79 an ounce by 1231 GMT. US gold futures edged up 0.1 per cent to $2,749.20.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $32.58 an ounce.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks rise on Election Day, poll outcome uncertainty prevails

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

152.30
03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.35 (3.64%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.15
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.1 (0.74%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

257.80
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.05 (2%)

State Bank Of India share price

849.20
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
19.35 (2.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,320.80
03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
44.1 (3.45%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.00
03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.2 (1.82%)

Gillette India share price

10,519.05
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
116.1 (1.12%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,332.50
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
12.85 (0.97%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,548.10
03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-82.6 (-5.07%)

Torrent Power share price

1,708.00
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-88.75 (-4.94%)

PB Fintech share price

1,640.20
03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-72.55 (-4.24%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,180.70
03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-179.4 (-4.11%)
More from Top Losers

HFCL share price

127.85
03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
8.5 (7.12%)

Jindal Saw share price

326.10
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
16.15 (5.21%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

1,014.65
03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
49.25 (5.1%)

Oil India share price

495.45
03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
23 (4.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.