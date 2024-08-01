Wall Street today: US stocks rise on Sept rate cut hopes

The Dow Jones rose 0.18%, the S&P 500 rose 0.28%, the Nasdaq rose 0.27%

Rajendra Saxena
Published1 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
US stocks rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled interest rate cut in September.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.2 points, or 0.18%, to 40,916.96. The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.28%, to 5,537.84, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.6 points, or 0.27%, to 17,647.032. 

Bullion

Gold prices fell as the dollar rebounded on Thursday.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,436.74 per ounce, as of 1141 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3% to $2,481.00.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $28.91.

Crude oil

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict.

Brent crude futures rose 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $81.55 a barrel by 1124 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $78.63. 

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
