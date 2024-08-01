Wall Street today: US stocks rise on Sept rate cut hopes

US stocks rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled interest rate cut in September.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.2 points, or 0.18%, to 40,916.96. The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.28%, to 5,537.84, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.6 points, or 0.27%, to 17,647.032.

Bullion

Gold prices fell as the dollar rebounded on Thursday.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,436.74 per ounce, as of 1141 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3% to $2,481.00.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $28.91.

Crude oil

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict.