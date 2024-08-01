Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks rise on Sept rate cut hopes

Wall Street today: US stocks rise on Sept rate cut hopes

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.18%, the S&P 500 rose 0.28%, the Nasdaq rose 0.27%

Getty Images via AFP

US stocks rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled interest rate cut in September.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.2 points, or 0.18%, to 40,916.96. The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.28%, to 5,537.84, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.6 points, or 0.27%, to 17,647.032.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Bullion

Gold prices fell as the dollar rebounded on Thursday.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,436.74 per ounce, as of 1141 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3% to $2,481.00.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $28.91.

Crude oil

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict.

Brent crude futures rose 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $81.55 a barrel by 1124 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $78.63.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.