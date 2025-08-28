Wall Street today: US stocks rise slightly after Nvidia earnings

US stock indices opened slightly higher on Thursday, as investors weighed the chip giant Nvidia’s upbeat forecasts.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.8 points, or 0.03%, to 45,581.03. The S&P 500 rose 2.4 points, or 0.04%, to 6,483.84​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 29.1 points, or 0.13%, to 21,619.273.

Bullion Gold prices rose on Thursday as the US dollar eased.

At 1222 GMT, spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,407.81 per ounce. US December gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,466.30.

Among other metals, spot silver was up 1.2% at $39.08 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,349.22 and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,103.82.

Crude Oil Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as traders continue to monitor a looming oversupply and US efforts to force India to desist from buying Russian crude.

Brent nudged below $68 a barrel.