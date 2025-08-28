Subscribe

Wall Street today: US stocks rise slightly after Nvidia earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.8 points, the S&P 500 rose 2.4 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 29.1 points

Rajendra Saxena
Published28 Aug 2025, 07:31 PM IST
REUTERS
US stock indices opened slightly higher on Thursday, as investors weighed the chip giant Nvidia’s upbeat forecasts.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.8 points, or 0.03%, to 45,581.03. The S&P 500 rose 2.4 points, or 0.04%, to 6,483.84​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 29.1 points, or 0.13%, to 21,619.273.

Bullion

Gold prices rose on Thursday as the US dollar eased.

At 1222 GMT, spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,407.81 per ounce. US December gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,466.30.

Among other metals, spot silver was up 1.2% at $39.08 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,349.22 and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,103.82.

Crude Oil

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as traders continue to monitor a looming oversupply and US efforts to force India to desist from buying Russian crude.

Brent nudged below $68 a barrel.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stepped up the pressure on New Delhi to halt purchases of Russian oil after Washington doubled a levy on imports from the country to 50%.

 
