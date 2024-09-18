Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of expected rate cut by Fed

At 9:45 a.m., the Dow Jones fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.06 per cent, the Nasdaq edged up 0.13 per cent

Rajendra Saxena
Updated18 Sep 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices were mixed on Wednesday, as investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to deliver its first interest rate cut in more than four years.

At 9:45 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.18 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 41,560.69, the S&P 500 gained 3.11 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 5,637.69 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 22.76 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 17,650.82.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.7 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 41,628.91. The S&P 500 rose 7.1 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,641.68, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 35.3 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 17,663.383.

The US dollar slipped on Wednesday as Treasury yields edged higher.

The dollar fell to 141.90 Japanese yen from 142.34.The euro was at $1.1121, up modestly from $1.1117.

Intuitive Machines stock climbed 57 per cent after NASA awarded it with a contract worth up to $4.82 billion for communication and navigation services.

Shares of Apple climbed 1 per cent, Alphabet added 0.41 per cent, and Microsoft slipped 0.57 per cent.

US Steel shares rose 1.7 per cent after a report said the US national security panel reviewing Nippon Steel's bid for the American steelmaker let the companies refile their application for approval of the deal.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.67 per cent from 3.65 per cent late on Tuesday. The 2-year yield rose to 3.62 per cent from 3.60 per cent.

Crude oil

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday on signs of higher supply countering mideast tension.

Benchmark Brent traded near $73 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was below $71.

Bullion

Gold prices gained on Wednesday on a weaker US dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to $2,575.89 per ounce as of 1110 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $2,602.40. Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $30.59 per ounce. 

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 08:18 PM IST
