Wall Street today: US stocks slide after revised Q1 economy data

US stocks slid on Thursday after the revised data showed the US economy grew less than previously expected in the first quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.2 points, or 0.19%, to 38,368.35. The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.14%, to 5,259.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.0 points, or 0.25%, to 16,878.628.

