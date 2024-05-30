Wall Street today: US stocks slide after revised Q1 economy data
The Dow Jones fell 0.19%, the S&P 500 lost 0.14%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25%
US stocks slid on Thursday after the revised data showed the US economy grew less than previously expected in the first quarter.
At the opening bell, The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.2 points, or 0.19%, to 38,368.35. The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.14%, to 5,259.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.0 points, or 0.25%, to 16,878.628.
