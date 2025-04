US stock indices rose slightly at the open on Tuesday on the possibility of tariff exemption for the auto sector.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.0 points, or 0.01%, to 40,527.82. The S&P 500 rose 6.0 points, or 0.11%, to 5,411.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.9 points, or 0.06%, to 16,842.393.