Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of economic data, Fed Chair’s comments

At 9:47 a.m. the Dow Jones fell 0.54 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25 per cent

Rajendra Saxena
Updated30 Sep 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Trade Now
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 3.75 per cent. Getty Images via AFP
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 3.75 per cent. Getty Images via AFP

US equity indices were mixed on Monday as investors awaited economic data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell is slated to speak later in the day on the economic outlook at the National Association for Business Economics event.

In the week ahead, several economic data including jobs report for September, S&P manufacturing and services PMIs are due for release.

Also Read | Wall Street week ahead: Jobs data, Jerome Powell’s speech in focus

At 9:47 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 226.69 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 42,086.31, the S&P 500 lost 4.52 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 5,733.65 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.41 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 18,164.00.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.94 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 42,235.06. The S&P 500 fell 11.43 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 5,726.74, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 44.76 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 18,074.83.

Also Read | What to make of the Fed’s surprisingly aggressive rate cut

Shares of automakers Ford Motor and General Motors dropped 2.2 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, after European peer Stellantis NV cut its annual forecasts.

Stocks of US-listed Alibaba gained 3.5 per cent, Li Auto soared 6 per cent and PDD added 3.3 per cent after China's central bank said on Sunday that it would tell lenders to lower mortgage rates for existing home loans.

Cruise-ship operator Carnival declined 4.1 per cent even though it reported stronger profit and revenue for the second quarter.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 3.75 per cent. The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 3.59 per cent from 3.56 per cent.

Crude oil

Oil prices declined on Monday on a strong supply outlook.

 

Also Read | September Rally: Nifty 50, Sensex gain over 2.3% amid robust FPI inflows

Brent crude futures for November delivery, expiring on Monday, lost 35 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $71.63 a barrel as of 1344 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $68.06.

Bullion

Gold prices eased on Monday, with spot gold falling 0.9 per cent at $2,634.01 per ounce as of 1439 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $2,655.40.

Silver dipped 1.6 per cent at $31.13 per ounce.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of economic data, Fed Chair’s comments

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.8 (1.08%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

369.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2 (0.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

137.50
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.6 (1.18%)

NTPC share price

443.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
5.45 (1.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

958.65
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
77.5 (8.8%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
589.35 (8.2%)

JM Financial share price

151.40
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
8.65 (6.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

14,342.20
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
703.8 (5.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.